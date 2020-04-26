Credit Agricole Bank to establish the first REAL Omni-channel Banking in Egypt (Internet, Mobile & Tablets) on eBSEG CEEP Omni-channel Digital Baking Platform.

Since 2016, credit Agricole Egypt has started to implement eBSEG CEEP omnichannel banking platform as a part of its Customer Experience and Marketing strategy for delighting their valued customers and to fulfill their digital transformation vision, after eBSEG has successfully helped the bank to launch mobile banking and tablet banking on previous engagements continuing to use eBSEG CEEP Digital baking platform.

Credit Agricole Egypt is considered as the first bank to have a Real full Opti/Omni channel on all three digital channels (Mobile- Tablet- Desktop).

eBSEG Customer Experience & Engagement Omnichannel Platform CEEP platform has been created around customer-centric design principles and delivers ubiquitous digital experiences, true build once deploy many architecture, across multiple devices and customer touch points.

eBSEG provide Customer experience platform for all digital channels which include (internet-mobile-tablet- chatbot-Apple watch-ATM/Kiosk-Call center-messaging).

In 2018, Credit Agricole Egypt mobile banking application was awarded as ?Best in Mobile Banking? from the Global Finance World?s Best Digital Bank Awards.

New add-on Features on top:

– The customer can login via the most famous browsers (google chrome- Firefox-Edge).

– Bilingual (Arabic- English).

– login with your username and password.

About CEEP Omni Digital Channels Platform:

CEEP is a Patent based Smart Platform that can provide one single Unified Solution based on one single source code that address all your channels including Web, Mobile, Tablet, Chatbot, ATM, Kiosk, Facebook, Apple Watch, Messaging. CEEP Patent gives the answer to the main question a lot of organizations have on how to unify their channels into a single Omni channel Solution and provide their customers the ubiquitous digital experiences, true build once deploys many architectures, across multiple devices and customer touch points. CEEP is all about ?Lean Portal? output and is built using ?widget based architecture?.

The CEEP platform/patented approach consists of a set of tools for designing, building, testing, debugging, integrating, deploying and managing consumer and enterprise apps.

About eBSEG:

eBSEG Inc. founded year 2000. A software company focused on platform technologies and Omni Channel customer engagement. We are committed to leading the change globally by helping Financial Institutions serve up amazing customer experience interaction. Our platforms enable organizations to create, manage, and optimize secure Omni-Channel customer interactions and best of all, our platforms are intended for Business Marketing teams that demand agility and flexibility.

After years of research and development, we have created the most agile and flexible C-customer E-experience E-engagement P-platform available in market, its name is CEEP! The platform makes it easy for organizations to create, coordinate, and manage customer engagement experiences across all channels. It represents the ?True – Build Once, Deploy Many? philosophy and defines what Omni-Channel is really about, a perfect experience regardless of the device your customer chooses to engage your organization with. With CEEP, changes to your Omni-Channel presence can be done on the fly, it?s now easy for Marketing business users to be agile in content they want their customers to consume.

CEEP can be transformed to fit your business and its customers seamlessly, whether you are a Bank, Credit Union, Insurance provider, Financial Services organization, telco operator or a retailer, CEEP empowers your Marketing prowess to facilitate a meaningful, lasting and powerful relationship with your customers. The platform easily ties in to your back-end systems, transforming legacy and line-of-business applications into powerful and modern medians with which to grow, engage and nurture your customer?s experiences.

It is worth mentioning that CAE mobile banking solution is based on the patent pending award winning platform CEEP ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZebMkJ9hV8o).

About Credit Agricole Egypt:

Crédit Agricole Egypt is a subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole Group, a market leader in Universal Customer-Focused Banking in France and one of the largest banks worldwide. With operations in around 50 countries, Crédit Agricole Group seeks to serve the real economy by supporting its clients? projects in all areas of retail banking and associated specialized business lines. Emphasizing its values and commitment, Crédit Agricole Group is the bank of common sense. It puts the satisfaction and the interests of all its customers, employees and shareholders at the heart of its activities.

Established in 2006, Crédit Agricole Egypt has become an active player in Egypt?s financial industry offering a wide range of innovative and convenient products to its clients across the entire spectrum: Corporate, SMEs and individuals.

Crédit Agricole Egypt?s key goal is customers? satisfaction by valuing and prioritizing their best interests Thus, Crédit Agricole Egypt has created specialized segments to cater its customers? needs by offering the sound advice and tailored financial solutions. Accessibility and customers? convenience is a priority for Crédit Agricole Egypt that offers a nationwide network of branches and ATMs. Also, the bank is considered as a market leader in terms of electronic services by offering state-of-the-art electronic banking solutions.