India Non Alcoholic Beverage Market to Witness Double Digit Growth until 2025

According to a recently released TechSci Research report, “India Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market By Product Type, By Packaging Type, By Pack Size, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, non-alcoholic beverage products market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during 2020E-2025F, especially on account of rising consumer preference for non-carbonated fruit juices. The consumption of carbonated soft drinks is expected to witness slower growth due to their high sugar content and increasing preference for healthier alternatives such as 100% natural juice. The market is witnessing a shift towards non-carbonated beverages due to rising concerns among young adults about their health, and the brand endorsement by popular film stars are expected to contribute to the growth of non-alcoholic beverage during the forecast period.

The distribution channel of non-alcoholic beverage market is categorized into modern departmental stores, traditional departmental stores, convenience stores, and online and other channels. Traditional departmental stores accounted for the majority share in India non-alcoholic beverage market in 2019, followed by modern departmental stores. However, during the forecast period, the share of traditional departmental stores is expected to decrease on account of increasing focus of companies to make their products reach modern departmental stores and convenience stores across the country. Urban areas remain the dominant consumption markets, however, deeper penetration in rural areas is expected to drive volume growth for large segments such as carbonated soft drinks and fruit juices.

In terms of region, the non-alcoholic beverage market in India was dominated by North India in 2019 on account of a greater number of customers who prefer cold drinks and fruit juices. The north and west regions are expected to remain the largest markets due to long summers and cultural love for food and beverages in both the regions. The east region faces challenges due to transportation and weather problems, while the south region is expected to grow on the back of consumption of healthy beverages among young population.

Major players operating in India non-alcoholic beverage market include Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd., Varun Beverages Pvt Ltd. (Pepsico), Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd, Dabur India Ltd., Manpasand Beverages Ltd., etc. In 2019, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd. held the largest market share in the country’s non-alcoholic beverage market, and the company is expected to continue its dominance through 2025. Leading players in India are focusing on expanding their beverage product portfolios to maintain sustainable growth in the market. The companies are also expanding their distribution reach by selling their bottling process businesses, for e.g., Varun Beverages Ltd acquired bottling rights from PepsiCo in 2014 for north region. PepsiCo collaborated with Varun Beverages to make its distribution footprint stronger in the north region, especially in states such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“India non-alcoholic beverage market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the rising awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle, huge brands endorsements from famous film stars, and the growing popularity of juices and soft drinks. All in all, the market is going through a very dynamic phase and companies will no longer be able to rest on their laurels in the future, and that, consumers want to be surprised by innovative products that support their personal health planning. Adults and young adults are the primary buyers of non-alcoholic beverages, and they are also the target consumer segments for the major players operating in the market.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market By Product Type, By Packaging Type, By Pack Size, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of India non-alcoholic beverages market and provides statistics and information on market structure, consumer behaviour and trends. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities available in India non-alcoholic beverage market.

