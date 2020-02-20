Arvato Systems receives AWS DevOps Competency Status

Technical competence and proven customer success in the area of DevOps

Arvato Systems has achieved DevOps competence status with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This award recognizes that Arvato Systems has the expertise and methodology to help customers implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices and to help them automate and manage the infrastructure on AWS.

The DevOps Competency Status underlines Arvato Systems– particularly strong expertise in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The certification confirms that Arvato Systems has a proven track record of delivering customer success with specialized technical competencies, with a special focus on areas such as continuous integration & continuous delivery, monitoring, logging and performance, infrastructure as code and intensive consulting. To receive the award, APN partners must have deep AWS expertise and be able to seamlessly integrate solutions on the AWS platform.

“We are proud of the achieved AWS DevOps competency status,” said Danny Quick, Head of AWS Business Group, Arvato Systems. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging AWS– flexibility, breadth of services and pace of innovation.”

AWS provides scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions for businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to global corporations. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, Amazon Web Services has created the AWS Competency Program. This program helps customers find APN consulting and technology partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

In addition to implementing DevOps, Arvato Systems also provides full installation and managed services for its customers. This allows companies to concentrate on their core competencies and access existing systems, applications and infrastructures as needed. In addition, AWS services allow for the management of either one or thousands of instances, which offers great flexibility with regard to the future needs of a company.

Global IT specialist Arvato Systems supports major companies through digital transformation. More than 2,700 staff in over 25 locations epitomize in-depth technology expertise, industry knowledge and focus on customer requirements. Working as a team, we develop innovative IT solutions, transition our clients into the Cloud, integrate digital processes and take on IT systems operation and support. As a part of the Bertelsmann-owned Arvato network, we have the unique capability to work across the entire value chain. Our business relationships are personal; we work with our clients as partners, so that together we can achieve long-term success. www.arvato-systems.com