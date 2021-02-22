Avnet Silica introduces Miromico–s 2.4GHz LoRa? transceiver modules for ranging applications

Avnet Silica, an Avnet company (NASDAQ: AVT), today announced the availability of Miromico–s FMLR-8x-x-STLx LoRa? and LoRaWAN? IoT modules. Based on Semtech–s LoRa? 2.4GHz technology, Miromico partnered with danalto to enable location services. The low power modules connect wirelessly to sensors, devices, and systems to communicate at high data rates or over long distances. Target IoT applications include track and trace, smart city, building, construction, mining and farming, telemetry and remote data logging.

?Leveraging Miromico?s best in class devices which include the SX1280, danalto have been able to move ahead with deploying this technology into sectors where an offering of this nature was not available until now.? This has been ground-breaking for our customers, and with quality and timeliness in the delivery of hardware being so critical, Miromico has been able to support again and again.?? Albert Baker COO ? danalto.

The 2.4GHz modules support long-range Time-of-Flight (ToF) distance measurement and, because of their low power consumption and tiny footprint, are suitable for compact battery-driven applications. The ArmÒ CortexÒ-M0+ or -M4 32-bit microcontroller runs complete RF stacks and has sufficient additional resources to run user applications, including edge computing, machine learning, and AI. Designers can easily extend the system with low power sensors to build production-ready IoT sensor nodes.

?With our wireless module family concept, we provide the perfect support package for our clients. Fast prototyping and cost competitive scale up are the key.? Alex Raimondi, Director Embedded ? Miromico.

?Miromico is a key partner for Avnet Silica to drive the IoT strategy to the next level. With a wide variety of LoRa? products such as modules, boards, and finished devices, Miromico is providing essential building blocks for a highly scalable solution for customers working on innovative new LoRa? based IoT use cases.? Marco Giegerich, Director Business Development ? Avnet Silica

The FMLR module is available with extra onboard flash memory to enable Over-the-Air (OTA) update and data storage. In addition to the long-range LoRa? mode, the module supports high-bitrate modulation schemes like GFSK, the robust and bandwidth-efficient FLRC and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for bi-directional communication with smartphones, tablets, gadgets and more. Optional low-power high precision temperature compensated oscillators (TCXO) for both RTC and radio are also available. To support fast prototyping and development, the module–s firmware, including the wireless stack, can be updated via SWD, UART Bootloader or optional Over-the-Air (FOTA).

Miromico–s FMLR-8x-x-STLx LoRa? and LoRaWAN? IoT modules are shipping now from Avnet Silica in all EMEA markets.

