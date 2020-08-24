Copper Cathodes – Montanwerke Brixlegg AG

The whole refining process starts with low copper scrap. After inspecting the material used for refining we smelt them. After the pyrometallurgical refining process the molten metal from the shaft furnace has a copper content of about 75 percent. The next step in the refining process takes place in the anode furnace. The result of this step is molten metal with a copper content of about 99%. After that, the anode plates get into the hydrometallurgical refining process. This leads to a copper content of more than 99.99 percent. More information about the making of copper cathodes (https://www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/en/products/copper-cathodes/ (https://www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/en/products/copper-cathodes/))you will find here (https://www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/en/products/copper-cathodes/).