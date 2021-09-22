Dynamic Yield begrüßt die Full-Service-Digitalagentur brandung als neuen Solution-Partner für den DACH-Mark

Dynamic Yield , the platform for experience optimization, and brandung, Germany s leading full-service digital agency, today announced a strategic partnership to support the DACH market in transforming personalization into a competitive advantage in today s eCommerce landscape .

In the B2C segment alone, a new record volume of more than 100 billion euros was achieved in 2020, with more online shopping taking place in German-speaking countries than in any other European-speaking area. With acquisition costs rising and consumers having more options than ever before, the partnership brings together best-in-class technologies and services and enables customization of experiences for improved conversion rates, loyalty and revenue.

Working closely together, the partnership will provide:

Differentiated industry knowledge: A deep understanding of the respective market, trends, customer preferences and the different target groups.

Comprehensive Technology: A global solution that is able to personalize and optimize the entire customer journey through a single platform.

Development competence: A proven process for the successful implementation and integration of the solution into the existing technological infrastructure.

„Our goal is always to implement the best possible technological solutions, so it only makes sense to work with Dynamic Yield,“ says Max Helke, founder and CEO of brandung. „We have come to rely heavily on Dynamic Yield and the ability to get off to a quick start in the world of omnichannel personalization has made it a key differentiator for our customers.“

„In order to achieve a holistic optimization of the experience, our customers need a partner who advises and supports them strategically and who is also an absolute expert in technical implementation,“ says Sonya Kapoor-Henne, Channel and Alliances Director at Dynamic Yield. „This is what brandung has stood for for the past 18 years and we are incredibly excited to work more closely with you to create great, personalized experiences.“

To learn more about Dynamic Yield s extensive network, visit dynamicyield.com/de/partners .

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield enables corporate brands to implement personalized, optimized and synchronized digital customer interactions quickly and reliably at every contact point. Marketing, product, developer and e-commerce teams from more than 350 global companies use Dynamic Yield s Experience Optimization platform as a technology layer over existing CMS or commerce solutions to deliver content, products and offers faster and algorithmically match each individual, thereby increasing long-term business value.

About surf

brandung is the independent full service digital agency for digital communication , e-commerce , content experience and online marketing . From strategic advice to UX / UI design and technical development to maintenance – here customers receive their digital solution in a complete package. brandung has been operating in Cologne since 2003 and with a location in Berlin since 2007 and works for customers from the healthcare, NGOs, insurance and finance, industry, retail, fashion, FMCG and Bundesliga soccer sectors. To date, more than 180 smart minds are taking care of it that customers like Tchibo Mobil, WWF Germany, Ferrero, HDI, McFIT, Carhartt WIP or Red Bull Leipzig trust brandung.