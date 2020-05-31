How to get my Domain back, if a Domain Squatter has registered it-

I see five ways to get a domain back, which you have lost.

You pay the domain to the domain squatter.

You make a complaint e.g. at WIPO according to ICANN or country code policies, if you are trademark owner.

Domain Squatters delete a caught domain in many cases after one year. Therefore you have the chance to catch your domain after one year. You can use for this purpose monitoring and backorder services.

You complain at the registry that the WHOIS data are not correct. Many registries send a letter to the registered address in order to check the WHOIS data. If nobody responds, the domain will be deleted by the registry and you have the chance to catch it with the help of a monitoring service.

You sue the current owner at a court.

Hans-Peter Oswald

https://www.domainregistry.de/monitoring.html (English)

https://www.domainregistry.de/monitor.html (German)

Abdruck und Veroeffentlichung honorarfrei! Der Text

kann veraendert werden.

Secura GmbH ist ein von ICANN akkreditierter Registrar für Top Level Domains. Secura kann generische Domains registrieren, also z.B..com, .net etc. und darüber hinaus fast alle aktiven Länder-Domains registrieren.

2018 landete Secura beim Industriepreis unter den Besten. Secura gewann 2016 den “Ai Intellectual Property Award 2016” als “Best International Domain Registration Firm – Germany”. Beim “Innovationspreis-IT der Initiative Mittelstand 2016” wurde Secura als Innovator qualifiziert und wurde beim “Innovationspreis-IT der Initiative Mittelstand 2016” im Bereich e-commerce auch als einer der Besten ausgezeichnet. Beim Innovationspreis-IT der Initiative Mittelstand 2012 und beim Industriepreis 2012 landete Secura GmbH unter den Besten. Beim HOSTING & SERVICE PROVIDER AWARD 2012 verfehlte Secura nur knapp die Gewinner-Nominierung.

Seit 2013 ist Secura auch bei den Neuen Top Level Domains sehr aktiv. Secura meldet Marken für die Sunrise Period als Official Agent des Trade Mark Clearinghouse an.

ICANN-Registrar Secura GmbH

Frohnhofweg 18

D-50858 Koeln

Germany

Phone: +49 221 2571213

Fax: +49 221 9252272

secura@domainregistry.de

http://www.domainregistry.de

http://www.com-domains.com