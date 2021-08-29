How to start a Ecommerce Dropshipping Business on a Low Budget

Before you start your own ecommerce business, there are some things that you need to be aware of. Your suppliers play an important role in any e-commerce business, especially when it comes to product delivery and shipment.

It is difficult to find reliable suppliers that also support dropshipping. But why start with dropshipping in the first place ?

Dropshipping should only be a part of your ecommerce business strategy and the primary aim of dropshipping is to test products for success before you expand or scale your business.

Dropshipping allows you to direct your budget towards marketing without the need for upfront investment for holding inventory.

During the testing phase you have to be looking for the following –

A Range of products to test ( more on this later )

Do I have a reliable supplier to deliver this product on time ( more on this later )

Is this product selling well

Is my marketing angle and strategy the right fit for this product.

On what social media platforms is my target customer hanging out

Have you achieved market product fit

Once you have answered the questions above then you are ready to scale your business with a reliable supplier

Therefore having a reliable supplier is one of the key pillars for your ecommerce business. When it comes to choosing and finding a reliable supplier here are some important tips for you to consider –

Catalog of Products: When you start on your dropshipping strategy it is important to test a lot of products so that you can find clear winners. You do not want to be wasting time finding suppliers for each and every product.

Global Scaling Capability with Winners: Once you have identified a winner it is time for you to scale, maximise your profitability and speed up your delivery times to your customer.

Visit dropshipping directories website: There are many websites that can offer dropship distributor lists. It is obvious. Such websites can be searched to help you choose the right distributor for your products.

Take a look at these wholesale directories: You can also check out online wholesale directories to ensure you are dealing with the best distributor. There are many wholesale directories available online. These directories offer outstanding opportunities that can help you make your reselling business profitable and earn a lot of money.

Join online forums: To find out more about the top dropshipping suppliers, you can also join any of these forums. This is the easiest way to find a distributor.

It can be hard to find reliable suppliers.