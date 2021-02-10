Johannesburg Stock Exchange accesses data from Infront Professional Terminal

Infront, a European leader for flexible financial market data solutions, announced today that the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the largest stock exchange on the African continent, has subscribed to its Infront Professional Terminal.

The JSE provides a range of reliable and transparent market data products and solutions to market professionals and data distributors . The use of the Infront Professional Terminal by the JSE will ?allow access to critical market data and the opportunity to use the ?latest in market data technology which is easy to use, flexible and has? extensive data coverage.

About the JSE

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has a well-established history operating as a market place for trading financial products. It is a pioneering, globally connected exchange group that enables inclusive economic growth through trusted, world class, socially responsible products and services for the investor of the future. It offers secure and efficient primary and secondary capital markets across a diverse range of securities, spanning equities, derivatives and debt markets. It prides itself as being the market of choice for local and international investors looking to gain exposure to leading capital markets on the African continent. The JSE is currently ranked in the Top 20 largest stock exchanges in the world by market capitalisation, and is the largest stock exchange in Africa, having been in operation for 130 years.

Financial professionals across Europe and South Africa rely on Infront for flexible financial market solutions.

We offer a powerful combination of global market data, news, analytics and trading together with integrated solutions for data feeds, portfolio management and advisory, and regulatory compliance and calculations.

Our solutions serve 3,600 customers with over 90,000 professional users. With support for their complete workflow, financial professionals can manage investment decisions, reduce costs, adapt to fast-changing market requirements and work more efficiently with ever-increasing amounts of information – quickly, easily and flexibly.

More than 500 employees in 13 countries across Europe and South Africa apply their expertise to meet the challenges of our clients, ensuring they continuously receive the best solutions and services.

Infront is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.