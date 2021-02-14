Machine Vision CoaXPress Framegrabbers&Data Forwarding

Matrox Imaging reveals the forthcoming release of a new addition to its renowned Matrox Rapixo CXP series of framegrabbers. The Matrox Rapixo CXP Quad Data Forwarding combines CoaXPress 2.0 connectivity with a data forwarding option to help distribute image processing across multiple computers. The Data Forwarding capability will be available on two boards, one offering CXP-6 speed, and the other supporting CXP-12 speed.

Matrox Imaging?s CoaXPress framegrabbers offer very high-rate acquisition while minimizing CPU load. PC-based machine vision systems equipped with a Matrox Rapixo CXP framegrabber can thus deliver higher throughput or perform more demanding processing.

Data forwarding to leverage processing power from multiple computers

Matrox Rapixo CXP Quad Data Forwarding can now distribute image-processing tasks across multiple computers. This works by relaying images to another computer using four output connections running at up to 12.5 Gbps. The data forwarding functionality re-transmits all image data prior to being stored in the onboard memory, and is accomplished without the involvement of the host computer, minimizing system latency.

Multiple Matrox Rapixo CXP Quad Data Forwarding boards can be used, in a daisy-chain manner, to transfer an image to multiple computers. Each computer can then process a different part of the image or perform different processing on the whole image.

Wide selection of CoaXPress connectivity available

The Matrox Rapixo CXP series of framegrabbers include models with one, two, or four connections for interfacing to independent cameras. Supporting data rates of either up to 6.25 Gbps (CXP-6) or up to 12.5 Gbps (CXP-12) per connection, the Quad, Dual, and Single models provide right-sized connectivity.

Matrox Rapixo CXP Pro framegrabber, based on Xilinx Kintex UltraScale devices, allow for integration of controlling, formatting, and streaming logic of various interfaces directly on the framegrabber. Paired with the Matrox FDK, a specialized development kit, the Pro Boards support development of custom FPGA configurations to relieve the host system of intensive image-processing functions.

The FPGA offload of the Matrox Rapixo Pro can be used in many applications, while the Matrox Rapixo CXP Quad Data Forwarding solves problems that a single computer simply cannot tackle alone. With this new model in the series, Matrox Imaging delivers yet another option to help with demanding processing tasks.

Availability

Matrox Rapixo CXP Quad Data Forwarding with CXP-6 speed is available now. Matrox Rapixo CXP Quad Data Forwarding with CXP-12 speed will be available in Q1 2021.

RAUSCHER GmbH

Johann-G.Gutenberg-Str. 20

D-82140 Olching

Tel 0 81 42 / 4 48 41-0

Fax 0 81 42 / 4 48 41-90

E-Mail: info@rauscher.de

www.rauscher.de

