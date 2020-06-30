New International Business Team

Matthias Huget – International Sales Manager (left):Support and expansion of the customer portfolioMarcus Lanz – International Technical Consultant (right):Consulting on products and solutions

Saskia Aude – International Sales Administrator (in the middle):

Order processing and administrative tasks, internal and external

The new International Business Team offers primion partners worldwide and the primion subsidiaries in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Spain reliable support for all aspects of project planning for systems for access control, time recording and integrated hazard management. This includes 2nd level support as well as technical and sales consulting in close cooperation with the service and support department in Stetten am kalten Markt.

As an interface to product management and development, the new team will support the continuous improvement and further development of primion solutions for access control, time recording, security management, visitor management and individual sector solutions in the markets of the international partners.

For all questions and concerns from abroad, the International Business team is available at any time!

We take care of you, while you take care of your business!