Promising candidates: Gold, uranium, cobalt

Cobalt is one of the most important raw materials of the future. Cobalt is necessary for the production of batteries in electric cars and is therefore in high demand around the world. Even if it is possible to reduce the proportion of cobalt in batteries, it will not be possible to do without it completely, at least not in the foreseeable future. The fact that most cobalt comes from the Congo, where it is often mined under dubious conditions, makes it even more explosive. But there is cobalt elsewhere, such as in Finland at Mawson Gold s – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKTBHa9rM8s&t=186s – Rajapalot gold-cobalt project. The company s portfolio also includes three high-grade gold fields in Australia and a stake in a gold project in the US.

Uranium is also traded as a raw material with excellent future prospects. Even though Germany is turning away from nuclear power plants, the number of reactors is increasing worldwide. New nuclear power plants are eagerly being built and planned around the globe. This is because emissions can be reduced in this way.Consolidated Uranium – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfJv6yAcNMw&t=168s -, which initially specialized in gold, has also recognized this and has acquired uranium projects.

The Company has a 100% interest and option agreements to acquire an interest in uranium projects in Canada, Australia, Argentina and the United States. A 100% interest in the high grade Matoush uranium project in Quebec was recently added. Both Mawson Gold and International Consolidated Uranium have gold in the ground in addition to cobalt and uranium, respectively. In the current uncertain times – Corona and also the quarrels in Afghanistan – gold should not be missing as a hedge in any well-diversified portfolio.

Latest corporate information and press releases from Mawson Gold (- https://www.resource-capital.ch/en/companies/mawson-gold-ltd/ -).

In accordance with §34 WpHG I would like to point out that partners, authors and employees may hold shares in the respective companies addressed and thus a possible conflict of interest exists. No guarantee for the translation into English. Only the German version of this news is valid.

Disclaimer: The information provided does not represent any form of recommendation or advice. Express reference is made to the risks in securities trading. No liability can be accepted for any damage arising from the use of this blog. I would like to point out that shares and especially warrant investments are always associated with risk. The total loss of the invested capital cannot be excluded. All information and sources are carefully researched. However, no guarantee is given for the correctness of all contents. Despite the greatest care, I expressly reserve the right to make errors, especially with regard to figures and prices. The information contained herein is taken from sources believed to be reliable, but in no way claims to be accurate or complete. Due to court decisions, the contents of linked external sites are also co-responsible (e.g. Landgericht Hamburg, in the decision of 12.05.1998 – 312 O 85/98), as long as there is no explicit dissociation from them. Despite careful control of the content, I do not assume liability for the content of linked external pages. The respective operators are exclusively responsible for their content. The disclaimer of Swiss Resource Capital AG also applies: https://www.resource-capital.ch/en/disclaimer/