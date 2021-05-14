SBS-Domain: Living and Working Side by Side

The SBS-Domains? focus on forward-thinking organizations, corporates, businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals who believe in doing well for themselves and doing good for social communities, side by side. The registry will be donating a portion of every SBS-Domain domain registration to a non-profit organization.

The SBS-Domain is positioned as a short, thoughtful, three-letter domain extension perfect for social causes, charitable organizations and other philanthropic initiatives, and any progressive business, individual, or community that believes in social and financial inclusion.

The SBS-Domain also finds valid applications for productivity platforms, online events, and networking sites where teams can collaborate and share ideas side by side. Serial multi-taskers managing multiple projects, businesses, and tasks side by side can also use the SBS-Domain.

The SBS-Domain is ideal for companies that have SBS in their name. Miller SBS can get the miller.sbs.

Anyone who offers Small Business Solutions will find an ideal solution in the SBS-Domain, which? shows the product and / or service range of their own company very smartly to the right of the point. Smith Smart Business Solutions LLC can register the domain smith.sbs.

Whether you have SBS in your company name or whether you offer Smart Business Solutions, the domain names are always shorter thanks to the SBS-Domain. Short domain names are easier to remember.

The retention of these SBS domains is also increased because the domain names reflect the company names, in some cases even mirror them 1: 1. The ability to remember a domain name is a key element in marketing the domain–s website.

The SBS-Domain is launching soon and will be available for trademark holders on May 6th, 2021. This ?Sunrise Period? ends on June 7th, 2021 and then registrants around the globe will be able to register The SBS-Domain beginning at 1400 UTC on June 8th, 2021.

?We?re really looking forward to the launch of The SBS-Domain! We?re confident that The SBS-Domain will enable non-profit organizations and social welfare groups to make a strong impact online,? said Kevin Kopas, COO. ?The SBS-Domain communicates the drive a business has for economic growth coupled with the commitment to supporting and uplifting communities side by side. The SBS-Domain establishes a strong connection with social enterprises, non-profit organizations, community groups, and activists alike.??

?It?s amazing to witness the support and love we?re getting for The SBS-Domain from our registrar partners and various non-profit organizations,? said Lars Jensen, CEO.

?Being a short, three-letter domain extension, The SBS-Domain is perfect for all types of businesses, brands, individuals, and social impact groups looking to make a strong impact online. Since The SBS-Domain is free of any geographic, linguistic, and industry-related limitations, it makes for the perfect choice to build a memorable presence and to stand out.?

https://www.domainregistry.de/sbs-domains.html (German)

https://www.domainregistry.de/sbs-domain.html (English)

