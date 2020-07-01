The new dimension of inventory: RayVentory 12.0

Europe–s leading provider of enterprise application lifecycle management services and products releases version 12.0 of its award-winning discovery and inventory solution with new components today. Among other things, this is a central platform in which data from various sources are merged, normalized and visually processed. The Paderborn-based software manufacturer is thus setting the course for a new dimension in inventory management and raising the entire software inventory management to another level.

The end-to-end inventory solution RayVentory collects data of the highest quality for clients, servers and network devices with a very high level of automation in the shortest possible time – agent-based, agentless, remote, portable or with the zero touch method. “The flexibility we offer with our different but combinable inventory methods makes our solution unique. This allows us, as the only provider, to scan everything and everywhere with the highest security restrictions of our customers,” said Ragip Aydin, Managing Director of Raynet.

With the innovative Smart Pull technology of the new central data hub, an unlimited number of other data sources can be added to the collected data from RayVentory, such as Active Directory (AD), SCCM, cloud platforms (Azure, AWS), SaaS applications (Office 365, Jira, Salesforce, etc.), virtualization environments (VMware, Hyper-V) and even docker instances in order to gain deeper transparency. These are meaningfully linked together, normalized and visualized informatively in individual dashboards and reports.

Today, many companies are faced with the great challenge of interpreting their data correctly and deriving decisions, because the data is either not prepared in a topic-specific way, is not complete or is of insufficient quality. In addition to the optimization of IT costs, security gaps and weaknesses also play an important role.

Although cyber-attacks are considered an enormous risk according to recent studies in the Global Risk Report 2020, most companies underestimate the threat or do not have direct access to such crucial information. RayVentory not only fulfills the CIS Control main focus on “Inventory and Control of Hardware Assets” and “Inventory and Control of Software Assets”, but also has an interface to the NIST database through RayVentory Catalog, which provides important information for vulnerability and risk management ? updated daily.

RayVentory Catalog enriches the inventoried raw software data with valuable information. The result includes detailed information such as manufacturer, product categorization, license type, release and end-of-life data of all detected software products including the number of installations. From this, a specific recommendation for action can be derived regarding the cleansing of the software landscape, taking into account the software strategy. This includes not only the identification of the version diversity, but also a detailed description of the software alternatives under consideration of critical and economic aspects. This results in an understandable rationalization, which makes redundant software versions, languages and functions visible at one view.

The following powerful features are included in the RayVentory release:

Unified Data Concept (UDC) for intelligent data management

RayVentory Catalog: Software catalog with added value

Automated detection and inventory of Docker instances

Traceable processes thanks to detailed inventory logging

Custom Asset Tagging

Extension of the Inventory Health Indicator

Multilingual user interface

Raynet GmbH is a leading and innovative service and solution provider in information technology and specialized in the architecture, development, implementation and operation of all tasks within “Application Lifecycle Management”. Raynet?s Headquarters is in Paderborn and presently has additional locations throughout Germany, the USA, Poland and UK.

For more than 20 years, Raynet has supported hundreds of customers and partners with its products and solutions for enterprise application management projects worldwide. These include license management, software packaging, software deployment, migrations, client engineering and much more. Additionally, Raynet maintains and cultivates strong partnerships with leading companies in Application Lifecycle Management.

Raynet products and solutions are unique in design and functionality. Their development is highly driven by our customers and partners which is a key reason why our products are always cutting edge. Whether you plan the introduction of a new deployment tool or start a SAM project; whether you plan a packaging factory or a migration – Raynet is the choice for best-of-breed practices in services, products, and solutions for Application Lifecycle Management. Find out more about Raynet under www.raynet.de/en