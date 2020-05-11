Automaten zur Betriebs-Verpflegung nach Wiedereröffnung
Mit den jüngsten Lockerungen in vielen Bereichen kehren auch immer mehr Arbeitnehmer an Ihre Arbeitsplätze zurück, insbesondere, wenn es sich um Tätigkeiten handelt, die nicht ins Home-Office verlegt werden können. Was tun, wenn aber die üblichen Gastro-Betriebe in der näheren Umgebung evtl. noch nicht wieder geöffnet haben? Oder die Kantine geschlossen bleibt? Ob als Übergangslösung oder als dauerhafte Bereicherung des Arbeitsplatzes – ein Vending-Automat kann zwar nicht die Geselligkeit beim gemeinsamen Mittagessen wiederbringen, aber doch eine kontaktlose Rund-um-die-Uhr Verpflegung der Mitarbeiter mit Snacks, belegten Brötchen, Salat-Tellern, Süßigkeiten, Kaffee, Kaltgetränken usw. sicherstellen. Gerade für den Mittelstand, der evtl. keine eigene Großküche unterhält, eine sinnvolle Ergänzung oder Alternative.
Einfach Automaten aufstellen lassen
Und absolut Risikofrei: Ab 20 Mitarbeitern übernimmt die Firma Dhünn Aufstellung, Betrieb, Befüllung und Wartung der Automaten.
Die Kölner Automatenaufsteller von Dhünn sorgen für die rundum gute?Betriebliche Zwischenverpflegung aus dem Automaten. Die Dhünn GmbH bietet eine große Auswahl an Kaffeeautomaten, Getränkeautomaten?, Snackautomaten, Süßigkeitenautomaten, Warenautomaten, Verkaufsautomaten und Vendingautomaten und übernimmt das gesamte Operating der Automaten: das Aufstellen, Befüllen und den technisch einwandfreien Betrieb. Nicht nur in Köln – jetzt auch in der näheren Umgebung.
Über die?Dhünn Automaten GmbH
Die Firma Dhünn bietet das Aufstellen und den Betrieb (Operating) von diversen Automaten zur betrieblichen Verpflegung, wie etwa Kaffeeautomaten und Getränkeautomaten für Cola, Limo, Säfte und Mineralwasser, Automaten für Snacks und Süßwaren sowie Automaten für Sandwiches, frische Brötchen und Salate und sogar heiße Würstchen.
1882 erfolgt die Gründung des traditionellen Familienunternehmens Dhünn Automaten in Köln-Mülheim, das seinem Standort bis 2016 treu geblieben ist, um dann in Köln Ossendorf neue Räumlichkeiten zu beziehen. Mittlerweile ist der alt eingesessene Dienstleistungsbetrieb in der 4. Generation erfolgreich unterwegs und beliefert ein großes Einzugsgebiet rund um Köln mit Vending-Automaten?aller Art.
Bei der Befüllung, bietet die DHÜNN Automaten GmbH Ihren Kunden eine breite sorgfältig ausgewählte Produktpalette von höchster Qualität. Süßwaren von führenden Herstellern wie?Mars?(Mars,?Snickers,?Balisto?(z.B. in dn Geschmacksrichtungen ?Balisto Korn Mix Schokoriegel,?Balisto Erdbeer-Joghurt Mix Schokoriegel,?Balisto Müsli Mix Schokoriegel,?Maltesers Schokoriegel,?Balisto Joghurt Beeren Mix Schokoriegel),?Bounty,?Twix),?Nestle?(Kit Kat,?Lion,?Kit Kat Chunky,?Nuts, Caramac),?Bahlsen?(Kekse,?Brandt,?Pick Up,?Ohne Gleichen),?Alfred Ritter?(Ritter Sport),?Intersnack?(Ringli,?Chips),?Wrigleys?oder?Haribo.?Kaltgetränke der Marktführer Coca Cola und Pepsi, sowie Sinalco. Füllprodukte im Heißgetränkesektor (Kakao & Kaffeeautomaten) von führenden europäische Markenhersteller wie Nestle, Jacobs, Westhoff, Eurogran und Polar Cup
Das Unternehmen Dhünn Automaten GmbH beschäftigt etwa 30 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern im Innen- und Aussendienst, im technischen Service sowie in der Verwaltung.? Die Firma Dhünn setzt hierbei auf?Getränkeautomatenhersteller?und?Warenautomaten Hersteller?wie etwa Gerhardt,?Necta & Wittenborg,?Rheavendors,?Sielaff?und?Sandenvendo.
KONTAKT
Dhünn Automaten GmbH
Heinrich-Rohlmann-Straße 2b
50829 Köln
Tel: 0221-617631
Fax: 0221-628634
Email: service(at)dhuenn.de
Web: https://www.dhuenn.com
