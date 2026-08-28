The Threat of global Cultural Insolvency and the necessary general Response to it

Many people today practice an unnatural and supernatural, which often results in the fact that everything living is devalued or even „consumed“ without hesitation. People who think and act in this way become a danger to themselves and to their neighbors in the long run, because they subject their entire lives to an unnatural cultural striving for success.

Instead, a natural success in life ultimately means always being a living part of a communal natural cycle that carries the lives of all players. However, many cultured people of today are not a binding part of a natural community, but practise an artificial ego cult that no longer wants to deal with anything other than the short-term personal „interests“. As a result, those affected by it become untenable, unreliable and sometimes unbearable, because they practice a constant arbitrary self-praise and a philosophical autism for the maintenance of their artificial self-isolation.

The inclination of the civilized man towards the unnatural, the supernatural and somtetimes also the antinatural has been developed since man invented and cultivated an artificial cultural circulatory system of the supernatural kind in Mesopotamia and Egypt. Since then, the culture man has placed himself intellectually and practically above the nature of earth. This „Sinfall of Man“ (root of the word: „to separate oneself from… [nature]) has become today an unnatural cultural prison for many people binding man in a violent way.

Many people today therefore no longer see sufficient sense in a capitalist circulatory system, which supresses and threatens more and more all natural life. This type of modern class culture increasingly deprives people of their natural foundations of life and causes a manic-depressive disorientation in the cultures. The difficulties into which the culture man has been bringing himself in a „progressive“ way for the last 200 years are manifesting themselves today all over the world in the form of numerous cultural and natural symptom developments of the pathological and destructive kind.

Today, therefore, people must think carefully about their economic activities. Because it turns out that as soon as a culture begins to pursue a one-sidedly emphasized economic effectiveness, an economic monoculture and assembly line culture emerges. This leads to antinatural economic developments, which increasingly forces all people into a monotonous cultural life of the same rhythms, thoughts and actions and lead into an unnatural automated and dictated culturelife.

However, man is not a machine, which is why an assembly line culture of always the same or similar ways of thinking, work activities and social norms leads to a degeneration of human nature. This is because nature also realizes a fundamental economy that only maintains in a being what a living being de facto regularly uses. A „specialized“ person is therefore not necessarily a capable person, but often an inflexible, limited thinking and acting person, whose „expertise“ can become extremely deficient and one-sided. Anyone who takes this natural economy into account understands why man today is increasingly getting himself into trouble through his fanatical and in many respects already bottomless capitalism of a one-sidedly absolutized striving for success and a normalized greed for profit. In this way, whether consciously or unconsciously, man pursues the cultural rule „culture before nature“ („subdue the earth“; 1.Mose 1,28) in an increasingly arbitrary way. Thereby man deprives himself of one s livelihood in a corresponding way.

Correcting this traditional cultural „self-evidentness“ is not necessarily easy, as this supernatural worldview is the result of a constant cultural brainwashing of the last 2000 years. Still today all children of class cultures go through a corresponding schooling. The basic spiritual statutes: „culture before nature“ and „community before individuality“ (the individual is nothing without the community) still twist the foundations of life of the earth s natural evolution every day in a fundamental way.

Nature is and remains the basis of all life on earth and a community is only created through the individual and his integration into what we call a sharedness. The basic constants of natural evolution therefore lead in a logical way to the basic rules of „nature before culture“ and „individual (the form of life through which the nature of the earth is factually realized) before community“. Today s human beings do not live through the cultural machines that impose their will on nature, but from the fruits of nature and the services of the individual. The Community or the State are only instruments of organisation and administration and are therefore of secondary importance.

Anyone who has comprehended this can also understand the fundamental perversion that occurs as soon as a fictitious community is forming itself by absolutized ideas or ideologies, which force the individual to submit to „the will of the community“ (in truth always the supernatural will of a few). The submission and „selflessness“ demanded on the citizens“ in favor of a fictitious communality opens up an artificial universe of thoughts, ideas and actions, all of which are unnatural and inevitably become toxic in the course of time. As a result, the individuals involved are notoriously weakened and develop a veritable mental and emotional dependence on the „experts“ and leaders of the culture.

Such an unnatural and perverse cultural development means that man can no longer rely on any of his fellow human beings in an increasing way, neither with regard to the humanity in and of itself, which increasingly disappears, nor with regard to cultural „expertises“, which are becoming increasingly toxic in a dictatorial mass culture. Thereby today the people are confronted all over the world with a progressive phenomenon of cultural and biological degeneration.

This today raises the urgent question anew, what is clever and what is stupid, because men has overlooked, through a too strong fixation on an „effective“ supernatural economic development in the last 200 years, that the long-term stability of a biological circulatory system requires a natural balance between a econmic effectiveness (order) and a sufficient flexibility (freedom). This is the crucial prerequisite for a long-term sufficient resilience of a biological system. A dangerous cultural example of a corresponding ignorance of this basic natural polarity can be seen today in the Spanish plastic sea for vegetable production, which stretches for more than 100 kilometers along the Spanish mediterranean coast. It has been clear for years that the groundwater level there is sinking further and further and that a water crisis could occur, which could mean an existential bottleneck for the entire European supply of fruit and vegetables. Nevertheless, European countries have done nothing appropriate to strengthen the flexibility for a sufficient manner of an food supply for the event of a crisis.

In this example, too, it turns out that many „cultural experts“ do not know what they are doing in a biological point of view, but are above all stuck in a bottomless pursuit of profit that blinds them to what measures would actually be necessary. As a result, many cultural experts become prophets of cultural decline who only watch how the general situation for cultures continues to deteriorate and limit themselves to the hope that their personal bank balance will be the salvation in any cultural crisis developments.

Today, the industrial food supply is becoming increasingly insecure, so that a rethink for a new cultural self-organization is becoming more and more urgent for all people. If people orient themselves to natural niche systems, this means that community cultural organization is concentrating itself on the counties and districts. Such a concentration requires a change from a megalomaniac economic thinking and action to a balanced local thinking and action aimed at natural self-sufficiency of the counties and districts.

For such an organisational perspective, a small tractor is sufficient for the cultivation of arable land. If this land is always surrounded by a green strip, so that insects can find a sufficient habitat again and the nature is connected again. For such moderate agriculture, each county and district can produce the necessary biodiesel itself, so that the counties or districts are able to continue provide for themselves in the event of a cultural crisis.

The political and administrative organization of counties and districts can be organized in a relatively simple way from the bottom up, whereby only relative offices and no absolutist authoritarian offices are necessary. As soon as the citizens of the villages and towns elect their own administrative officials and commission these officials to elect the county and district officials among themselves, a democracy legitimized from below emerges, which will remain permeable and flexible, so that all important decisions of the villages, the cities, the counties and the districts can be regulated by a simple democratic majority.

A long-term stable natural county or district organization requires above all a biological thinking and a natural empathy for all natural living beings. A cultural community that integrates itself into its natural niche system in this way can become extremely resilient to unfavorable influences from outside.

In order to be able to achieve a natural county or district organization, it is important that the people involved can conclusively understand the reasons for today s political, economic and military misdevelopments in the cultures. This also includes destructive social developments that were already caused by the early class cultures in Mesopotamia and Egypt.

Humans have placed themselves at the forefront of natural evolution on earth because his abilities for the realization of a relatively free and creative way of life are extraordinary in comparison with all animals. This special capacity for freedom requires a very special self-organization for humans. The human child does not only need a short time to mature like the animal cubs, but remains dependent on intensive support from the parents for 18 years.

As a result, the entire self-organization of the human being has become a special extraordinary organization, which also includes a constantly active sexuality. Through this sexuality the sexes can give each other a regular reward and can in this way stabilize family cohesion in the long term. The special creative human nature means that the children have only a reduced instinct endowment at birth, which is why the child has to develop an individual social and biological self-organization over time. As psychology and the social sciences have established, this individual self-organization develops through a so-called identification, through which a child „scans“ the behavioral roles, especially of his or her own parents and relatives, down to facial expressions and gestures, in order to experiment with these copied roles. This allows the child to develop its own individual behavioral mix over time.

There is therefore nothing more frightening for a child than a mother who, for cultural reasons, secretly or openly strives for an absolutist power in the family and and strictly curtails and controls the thoughts and actions of their children.. Such a supernatural striving of a mother for an absolutist family position of power, makes it indispensable for the mother to keep her natural empathy for both the father of the children and her children on a low level. There is no other way to achieve a supernatural, absolutist position of power in a family. Mothers striving for a position of social power in their families therefore tend to a positivistic form of empathy that does not involve any real natural feelings and therefore has only a low psychological nutritional value and only a short half-time worth for all the family members. As a result, both the father of the children and the children experience a chronic lack of natural empathy, so that over time they thirst for emotional attention.

This family problem, which arose from patriarchy in the early class cultures, is since the turn of the millenium massively promoted by the „cultural rulers“ through a new social matriarchy (with a correspondingly amended family law). Thereby a new cultural „divide and rule“ politic was born for the sexes which led to a new kind of war between the sexes. As a result, children in particular cling to an illusion of family harmony and empathy and deceive themselves about the actual life conditions in their families through a self-organization that is extremely escalating in many respects. Children need hope and a constructive social support from their family so that they can successfully handle their long period of maturity.

Since the turn of the millennium, men in the Western cultures tend towards a „positivistic“ acceptance behaviour for wimen striving for power in culture. The result for this blanket acceptance ia an increasing disappearance of empathy in the everyday social relationships. Through her patriarchal „fate“ over the last 5000 years, the woman has learned that man has a natural „weakness“ for intensive social relationships, especially for the relationship to their mothers. In addition nature has arranged the relationship between the sexes in such a way that the man reacts inevitably to a woman s sexual signals. Through the inventing of slavery (Beginning of sex slavery) and the prostitution that developed from it, a supernatural form of „sensational“ sexuality, emerged because the natural shame of those affected was thereby suddenly neutralized. The man and also the women thererby have become susceptible to the development of a bottomless sex addiction. This can lead to dangerous phantasies of an ecstatic and perverse sexuality, which is always a dangerous game with a powerful natural basic instinct. Thereby both the longing and the sex addiction have become manipulative „weapons“ of women in the class cultures, which to this day cause a lot of nameless social disasters in all class cultures. It is therefore advisable that the human being thoroughly deals with these unnatural cultural phenomena.

The continuation of the article can be found on the following website: https://www.die-verwandlung-der-standeskultur.de/Bucher-Ubersicht/English-Booksite/Articles/articles.html#Global-Cultural-Insolvency